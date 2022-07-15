New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Friday said a probe is underway into the "unfortunate" wall collapse incident in the capital's Alipur area that claimed the lives of five people.

Nine people were also injured after the wall of an under-construction godown collapsed in Alipur this afternoon, according to police.

"Saddened at the tragic loss of precious lives in a wall collapse in Alipur, North Delhi. The reasons behind the unfortunate incident are being inquired (into) and the injured are being provided necessary medical aid," Saxena said in a tweet.

According to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the wall was being constructed on private land in Bakoli village and the sub-divisional magistrate had issued a restraining order on the construction.

A case has been registered in the matter and two people have been arrested, the police said.

