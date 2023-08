New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) A 43-year-old woman was killed allegedly by her former live-in partner in east Delhi's Geeta Colony area, police said on Wednesday.

Officers at Geeta Colony police station received a PCR call regarding the incident at 7.23 pm on Tuesday. When they reached the spot, they found the woman lying on the floor with blood splattered all over, a senior officer said.

Also Read | Mobile Charger Killed Baby in Karnataka: Eight-Month-Old Girl Dies of Electric Shock in Uttara Kannada After Putting Wire Pin in Her Mouth.

The victim, identified as Pooja, used to live with autorickshaw driver Deepak at the address.

Initial investigations revealed that Pooja lived on rent with Deepak. Davish alias Hari, her son with her former husband, also lived with them, the police said.

Also Read | Europe Marks Holocaust Memorial Day for Sinti and Roma.

Hari said Deepak asked him to go for his classes in the afternoon. When he returned in the evening, he found the house locked. Fearing that something was wrong, Hari broke the lock and found Pooja's body, the police said.

Deepak had some argument with the woman and started living separately two months ago. He came to the house on Tuesday, the police said.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and the investigation taken up, the officer said.

Multiple police teams are conducting raids to nab Deepak, they said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)