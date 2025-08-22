New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): The Yamuna River in the national capital continues to flow close to the danger mark. Drone images from Loha Pul on Friday showed the water flowing close to the danger level.

Visual from Loha Pul on Thursday also showed the water close to the 205 m mark. The river has so far crossed the danger level only once, and the overflowing river water reached the residential areas. But the change in water level of the river has kept the authorities on their toes. The administration has set up temporary camps in schools for people living near the Yamuna camp.

On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the residential area at Yamuna Bazaar, where water from the overflowing Yamuna River had entered, and assured that there is no flood-like situation in Delhi and the water level will drop within one to two days.

After assessing the affected area, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, "The situation is under control. The water level was close to 206 m in the morning, but it has not crossed this mark yet. The water should recede in a day or two. We are providing food and water, as well as a medical facility here. There is no flood situation in Delhi."

She said that the administration has made arrangements in school for those who want to go to a safer location, providing them with a place to stay and food, as well as all the necessary help in the affected area.

CM Gupta visited the affected area to analyse the situation and talk to the people living in the area.

The Yamuna River is flowing close to the danger mark after all 18 gates of Hathinikund Barrage in Haryana's Yamunanagar were opened on Sunday due to rising water level after continuous rain.

All 18 gates of Hathinikund Barrage were opened after 1.78 lakh cusec of water came into the river due to heavy rainfall, resulting in a rise in the water level. (ANI)

