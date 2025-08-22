New Delhi, August 22: ChatGPT maker OpenAI on Friday confirmed plans to open its first India office in New Delhi later this year, alongside new data highlighting the rapid adoption of its tools in the country. Opening an office in India reflects OpenAI’s support for the government’s IndiaAI mission and commitment to partnering with the government to build AI for India, with India, the company said in a statement. It will also allow OpenAI to better serve its users in India, including the millions of students, educators, professionals, and developers who use OpenAI’s tools to learn, be more creative, and solve problems for themselves and others.

“The level of excitement and opportunity for AI in India is incredible. India has all the ingredients to become a global AI leader—amazing tech talent, a world-class developer ecosystem, and strong government support through the IndiaAI Mission. Opening our first office and building a local team is an important first step in our commitment to make advanced AI more accessible across the country and to build AI for India, and with India,” said Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI. Elon Musk Tried To Enlist Mark Zuckerberg in Unsolicited USD 97.4 Billion OpenAI Buyout, Court Filing Reveals Amid Ongoing Legal Battle.

This expansion underscores India’s global leadership in AI, its thriving AI ecosystem, and the growing demand for OpenAI’s advanced AI tools among people, developers, and businesses across the country. India is ChatGPT’s second-largest market by users, after the US, and one of its fastest-growing. Weekly active users of ChatGPT in India increased by more than 4 times in just the past year. “OpenAI’s decision to establish a presence in India reflects the country’s growing leadership in digital innovation and AI adoption.

With strong investments in digital public infrastructure, AI talent, and enterprise-scale solutions, India is uniquely positioned to drive the next wave of AI-led transformation,” said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. “As part of the IndiaAI Mission, we are building the ecosystem for trusted and inclusive AI, and we welcome OpenAI’s partnership in advancing this vision to ensure the benefits of AI reach every citizen,” the minister noted.

The country also ranks among the top 5 developer markets globally on the OpenAI platform. India has the largest population of students on ChatGPT worldwide While details on the office’s exact location in New Delhi are yet to be confirmed, OpenAI has officially established an entity in India and has begun hiring a dedicated local team. This team will also focus on strengthening relationships with local partners, governments, businesses, developers, and academic institutions.

Through this local presence, OpenAI is committed to listening closely to users, customers, and partners across India, and to building features and tools specifically for India — designed to make advanced AI more affordable and accessible to people throughout the entire country. Local businesses and institutions across India are already using OpenAI’s tools to tackle critical challenges, such as AI-powered agricultural services, streamlined recruitment, and effective governance tools. Looking ahead, OpenAI will host its first Education Summit in India this month. Meta Superintelligence Labs Hiring on Hold: Mark Zuckerberg’s Company Temporarily Pauses Its Massive AI Talent Hiring Spree for ‘Organisational Planning’ and Industry Concerns.

Later this year, OpenAI will host its first Developer Day in India, bringing together the country’s vibrant community of developers, startups, and enterprises shaping the future of AI. OpenAI said it is actively hiring for roles in India. Further details about the new office and planned activities will be announced in the coming months.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 22, 2025 10:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).