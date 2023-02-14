New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) A 22-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area, police said.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon when the seven-year-old had gone to play at her neighbour's house, they said.

The girl was playing outside when her friend's uncle allegedly lured her to a bathroom and sexually assaulted her, the police said on Monday.

When the victim returned home, she narrated the incident to her parents who approached the police and a case was registered at Seelampur police station under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, a senior officer said.

"Based on the complaint, we registered a case under POCSO Act and arrested the accused the same day," he said.

