New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): The citizens of Delhi experienced a foggy morning with reduced visibility as the air quality of the national capital continues to remain in the 'severe' category on Sunday.

Delhi's air quality continues to remain in the 'severe' category, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 428, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) on Sunday.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

Biting cold and dense fog prevail across north-Indian states with very low visibility being reported in several parts.

In a tweet, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, "Dense to very dense fog observed over Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh and moderate to dense fog over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Assam and Meghalaya on 17.01.2021."

Giving details about the visibility, IMD tweet stated, "Visibility (at 0530 hours IST of 17.01.2021) (in metre): Patiala & Bareilly-25 each; Chandigarh, Baharaich, Gaya, Tezpur, Agartala & Dibrugarh-50 each; Amritsar, Ambala, Delhi-Safdarjung & Palam, Lucknow & Guwahati-200 each."

Due to such chilly weather conditions, IMD advised citizens to be careful while driving or outing through any transport and prefer to use fog lights during driving.

On Saturday, the overall AQI was 492 and on January 15, the overall AQI was 431 in Delhi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)