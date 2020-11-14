New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) The national capital recorded 7,340 COVID-19 cases in a day taking the infection tally to over 4.82 lakh on Saturday, while 96 new fatalities during the same period pushed the death toll in the city to 7,519, authorities said.

These fresh cases were detected from 49,645 tests, including 19,635 RT-PCR ones, conducted the previous day. The positivity rate in the city was 14.78 per cent amid festivities and rising pollution, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The highest single-day spike of 8,593 cases was recorded on Wednesday and 85 fatalities were recorded that day. On November 12, the number of fatalities was 104, the highest in over five months.

On Saturday, 96 more fatalities were recorded, pushing the death toll in the national capital to 7,519, the bulletin said.

The tally of active cases in the national capital on Saturday rose to 44,456 from 44,329 the previous day.

According to the bulletin, the total number of cases has reached 4,82,170.

