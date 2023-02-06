New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Delhi on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius, six notches above normal and the highest in the month in two years, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature settled at 9.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, it said.

Also Read | Delhi Airport Flight Delays: 846 Domestic, 458 International Flights Delayed at IGI Airport From December 2022 to January 2023.

This is also the first time since 2011 that the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius or above in the first week of February.

Normally, the city logs an average maximum temperature of 23.2 degrees Celsius from February 6 to 9.

Also Read | Supreme Court Slams Uttar Pradesh Government, Says 'Not Above Law Just Because One Is a Constitutional Authority'.

On Sunday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 25.7 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

It had logged a maximum temperature of 33.2 degrees Celsius on February 26 in 2021.

The national capital's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) on Monday worsened to 265 from 244 on Sunday.

Strong surface winds are expected to improve the air quality from Tuesday.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor' and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)