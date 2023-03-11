New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 14.9 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 32 degrees Celsius, it said.

The weathermen have predicted mainly clear sky during the day. The humidity was recorded at 90 per cent at 8.30 am.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city at 9 am stood at 204, which falls in the poor category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

