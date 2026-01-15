New Delhi [India], January 15: The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has issued an official statement addressing the concerns raised over playing conditions at the ongoing India Open 2026 in New Delhi, following earlier allegations made by Denmark shuttler Mia Blichfeldt. In its statement, the BWF said, "The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has engaged with players and teams during the YONEX-SUNRISE India Open 2026 to review conditions at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi." Bird Droppings Halt India Open 2026 Match Between Loh Kean Yew and HS Prannoy At Indira Gandhi Sports Complex (Watch Video).

The federation acknowledged that feedback received from participants has included both positive remarks and constructive criticism, all of which it described as valuable for improving not only the current tournament but also future championships.

The BWF also took note of the comments shared by players and the subsequent media coverage. It admitted that managing certain factors, largely linked to seasonal conditions, has been challenging. Issues such as haze and cold weather have affected air quality and temperature inside the venue during the week.

However, the federation clarified that its assessments confirm the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex is a significant upgrade compared to the earlier venue, the KD Jadhav Stadium, particularly in terms of infrastructure. While acknowledging that some areas required attention, including general cleanliness, hygiene and animal control, the BWF stated that the Badminton Association of India (BAI) acted promptly to address these concerns. South Korea Badminton Player Kang Min-hyuk Spots Monkey Inside Practice Arena at Indira Gandhi Sports Complex Amid Players' Concern Over Conditions at India Open 2026 (Watch Video).

The statement also highlighted that players have recognised several positive improvements at the new venue, including enhancements to the playing surface and flooring, as well as better gymnasium and medical facilities.

"The move to the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex provides greater space for athletes and officials and meets BWF's Field of Play requirements for hosting the BWF World Championships. Insights gathered this week will guide further upgrades to deliver a world-class experience in August, where the seasonal issues are not expected being as severe," the statement added.

"Our priority remains ensuring a safe, high-quality environment for all participants, and we are confident this will meet the expectations of all stakeholders. We thank players and teams for their valuable input and reaffirm our commitment to continuous improvement in partnership with BAI," it noted.

The BAI General Secretary Sanjay Mishra, earlier told ANI that the India Open tournament is a test event ahead of the BWF World Championships, which India is set to host in August. He noted that the coaches and players have praised the India Open arrangements. He added that Mia Blichfeldt has "some issues with dust and allergies", and the organisers can't do anything about that. Danish Shuttler Mia Blichfeldt Renews Criticism of 'Dirty and Unhealthy' India Open 2026 Conditions.

"This event is a test event for us before the BWF World Championships. Everyone has appreciated the wooden flooring and playing area here (Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium). There are no issues with accommodation or transport. Mia (Denmark's shuttler Mia Blichfeldt) has some issues with dust and allergies; we can't say anything about that. Players and coaches have appreciated the work BAI has put into this tournament. Regarding complaints about the cold weather, we installed additional heaters and increased the number of heaters. We will talk to BWF about their requirements and will do everything. This way, World Championships will be organised well," said Sanjay Mishra while speaking to ANI.

Anders Antonsen, also a Danish shuttler, has withdrawn from the India Open 2026, citing severe air pollution in New Delhi. In an Instagram story, Anders said he hopes New Delhi's air quality will improve later this year, when the national capital will host the BWF World Championships. Anders also confirmed that BWF has fined him 5000 USD. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)