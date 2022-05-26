New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Delhi is likely to witness clear skies on Thursday, and the city's minimum temperature was recorded at 22.5 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal, the weather office said here.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 66 per cent, it said.

"There will be clear skies in the city on Thursday. The maximum temperature of the day is likely to hover around 37 degrees Celsius," officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

A slight increase in temperatures -- up to 41 degrees Celsius -- is predicted over the next three to four days, but there is no forecast of a heatwave for another week.

Delhi's air quality index stood at 183 ('moderate' category) at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

