New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Delhi's peak power demand clocked to 4,906 MegaWatts on Tuesday, which according to State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) data, is the highest this season. Delhi's peak power demand this year is more than the peak power demand clocked in December of both 2021 and 2020.

To meet the power challenges, the BSES uses a mix of advanced forecasting models, including Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning and state-of-the-art weather forecasting solutions. Moreover, Green power plays a vital role in meeting power demand in these areas

In December of 2021, Delhi's peak power demand had clocked 4723 MW and in 2020, 4671 MW. However, in the areas catered to by BRPL (BSES Rajdhani Power Limited) and BYPL(BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL), the peak power demand clocked 2074 MW and 967 MW respectively.

According to the SLDC data, Delhi's peak power demand this winter can go up to 5500 MW, surpassing the peak winter demand of the last couple of years. Last year, it peaked at 5104 MW and 5021 in 2020. The peak winter power demand in BRPL and BYPL areas had reached 2140 MW and 1122 MW respectively during last winter. This year, it is expected to reach 2289 MW and 1159 MW for BRPL and BYPL respectively.

According to BSES officials, green power will be playing an important role in meeting the power demand in BSES areas in winter months. Apart from the long-term agreements with power plants including Hydro and Delhi-based gas-fuelled generating stations, BSES is also receiving 840 MW of solar power from SECI, 439 MW of wind power and 25 MWs of Waste-to-Energy power. 127 MW of roof-top solar power installed on roof-tops in South, West, East and Central Delhi are also being used by the BSES in meeting the power demand.

BSES discoms are using methods like 'Banking' and 'Power Exchange' to ensure sufficient 'Spinning Reserves' to dispose off surplus power as well as ensure reliable power supply apart from making arrangements of sufficient power supply during summer. (ANI)

