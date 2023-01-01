Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 1(ANI): Dense fog engulfs parts of Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, lowering visibility in many areas.

As per India Meteorological Department, Moradabad will witness a minimum temperature of 6°C and a maximum temperature of 16°C while very dense fog will persist today.

Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, a thick blanket of fog also engulfed resulting in reduced visibility.

On Saturday, IMD predicted similar weather conditions have been predicted over the northwestern part of the country during the next five days.

Earlier on Saturday, the weather department predicted dense to very dense fog over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar during the next five days. Dense fog is expected over Himachal and Uttarakhand during the next 3-4 days; West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during the next two days.

Due to northwesterly winds from the Himalayas over the plains of northwest India, minimum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2-4 degree Celsius over the northwest and adjoining central India during the next two days, the IMD predicted.

The department has predicted a cold wave over Himachal on January 1, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan till January 4, and Delhi from January 3 to 4. (ANI)

