New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): The Department of Revenue (DoR), Ministry of Finance (MoF), along with its attached and subordinate offices and field formations, is fully geared up to participate in the upcoming Special Campaign 5.0, being conducted across Government of India departments from October 2 to 31, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday.

The campaign is being spearheaded by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) to institutionalise swachhata (cleanliness) further and ensure timely and effective disposal of pending references.

Building on the success of the previous four campaigns, Special Campaign 5.0 aims to reinforce the culture of cleanliness, streamline processes, and enhance overall governance by eliminating inefficiencies and promoting digitisation.

As part of the preparatory phase, which commenced on 15th September 2025, all organisations under the Department of Revenue -- including the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), Enforcement Directorate, Financial Intelligence Unit - India, and others - have undertaken thorough reviews to identify Pending MP/State Government references, public grievances, PMO references, Parliamentary assurances, cleanliness campaigns in offices and public-facing areas, Records for digitisation & weeding out and disposal of scrap and obsolete items. Each organisation has designated nodal officers to ensure focused action during the implementation phase.

Efforts are underway to sensitise staff and ensure enthusiastic participation at all levels. The DoR is also emphasising the use of technology to reduce physical records, promote paperless work environments, and enhance citizen-centric service delivery, the Finance Ministry said.

The DoR had actively participated in Special Campaign 4.0, significantly contributing to the reduction of pendency and promoting a culture of cleanliness. During the period from December 2024 to August, 2025, the DoR disposed of a total of 38 Inter- Ministerial Reference (Cabinet Notes, CoS Note, EFC Memo etc.), 28 VIP references, 7,043 Public Grievances, 8 Public Grievances Appeal. Further, a total of 9,603 physical files were weeded out after being reviewed. Furthermore, with the scrap disposal, revenue of Rs, 1,05,000/- was also generated, release stated.

The Special Campaign 5.0 reaffirms the DoR's commitment to cleanliness, transparency, and accountability to further enhance administrative efficiency and cleanliness across all levels, it added. (ANI)

