Amaravati, August 1: The regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday said that a well-marked low-pressure area over central parts of the north Bay of Bengal concentrated into a depression and laying centred, is likely to intensify further into a Deep depression. It said that it is likely to move northwestward and cross the Bangladesh coast near Khepupara around the evening of today. Thereafter, it is very likely to move west-northwestward across Gangetic West Bengal during the subsequent 24 hours. Rain Forecast: IMD Predicts Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall in Eastern and Northeastern States.

According to Amaravati Meteorological Centre Director, Samuel Stella, “Yesterday’s well-marked low-pressure area over central parts of the North Bay of Bengal concentrated into a depression and lay centred at 0530 hours IST today, August 1, 2023, over the northeast Bay of Bengal near latitude 20.5°N and longitude 91.5°E, about 200 km southeast of Khepupara (Bangladesh) and 430 km east-southeast of Digha (West Bengal).” India Rain Forecast and Weather Update: IMD Warns of Heavy Rain Across India.

“It is likely to intensify further into a Deep depression, move northwestward, and cross the Bangladesh coast near Khepupara around the evening of today, the 1st of August. Thereafter, it is very likely to move west-northwestward across Gangetic West Bengal during the subsequent 24 hours,” Samuel Stella added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)