Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday visited various parts of Mumbai to assess the situation following heavy rainfall in the city and adjoining Thane district, which disrupted everyday life.

According to officials, parts of Mumbai received more than 250 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours. Between 8:30 am on Monday and 8:30 am on Tuesday, Vikhroli recorded 255.5 mm, Byculla 241 mm, Santacruz 238.2 mm, Juhu 221.5 mm, and Bandra 211 mm. Colaba recorded 110.4 mm, while Mahalaxmi saw 72.5 mm of rainfall.

Shinde was accompanied by MLA Dilip Lande, Mumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, Additional Commissioner for Eastern Suburbs Amit Saini, Thane Municipal Corporation Commissioner Saurabh Rao, and senior officials and staff from both Thane and Mumbai civic bodies.

After visiting the Emergency Management Department of the Municipal Corporation at BMC, Shinde told reporters, "I took a tour of Mumbai, visited the Mithi River and areas affected by landslides in Vikhroli Park Site and also went to Thane. BMC machinery is on high alert, with Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and other officials actively monitoring the situation in the field..."

He further stated that immediate relief efforts were underway

"Efforts are being made to provide immediate relief, with 525 pumps operational, 10 mini pumping stations, and 6 large pumping stations in use. Holding ponds have been created, and NDRF teams are working to shift people from flood-prone areas to safer locations, providing them with food, shelter, and medical camps..." he added.

He further said that geo-netting is being implemented in landslide-prone areas to "prevent further incidents."

"The BMC is also providing food packets and other essentials to those affected, and public transport services are being managed to reduce traffic..."

The Deputy Chief Minister appealed to citizens to stay indoors unless necessary and urged private companies to allow employees to work from home, given the high-intensity rainfall. He added that the flooding was "significant but being mitigated through continuous drainage efforts." (ANI)

