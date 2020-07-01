New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) The tenure of Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain has been extended by six months, till mid-December this year, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Wednesday.

Jain is a 1994-batch IAS officer of Telangana cadre.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension of Jain's tenure for a period of six months beyond June 21, 2020, the order said.

Jain is looking after the works related to electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the poll body, officials said.

His extension assumes significance as assembly elections in Bihar are due later this year.

