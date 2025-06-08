New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) A political slugfest erupted over the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in the national capital, with AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal saying Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his "four-engine government" should be held accountable.

The Congress also attacked the BJP-led Delhi government over the issue and alleged that a "jungle raj" is prevailing in the city.

Also Read | Delhi Horror: 9-Year-Old Girl's Body Found in Suitcase in Dayalpur, Family Alleges Sexual Assault; Paramilitary Personnel Deployed (Watch Videos).

The minor girl's body was found stuffed inside a suitcase in northeast Delhi's Nehru Vihar on Saturday, with police suspecting sexual assault based on initial medical observations.

In a post on X, former Delhi chief minister Kejriwal said the law and order situation in Delhi has been destroyed by the BJP.

Also Read | Nari Shakti Is Actively Participating in Resolution of Viksit Bharat, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

"The rape and murder of a 9-year-old innocent girl in Delhi has shaken everyone to the core," he said.

"Even with the BJP's so-called four-engine government, our daughters are not safe. Home Minister Amit Shah and his four-engine government must be held accountable. The daughters of Delhi demand both answers and justice," the AAP supremo posted in Hindi.

The BJP refers to its governments at the Centre and in state as "double-engine" government. The AAP referring to the BJP governments at the Centre and in Delhi as well as the LG office and the MCD calls it a "four-engine" government.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Atishi posted on X, "Who is responsible for the rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl in Delhi? Who is responsible for the worsening law and order situation?"

Despite a "four-engine" BJP government, "our daughters are not safe", the ex-CM said.

"Where is Chief Minister Rekha Gupta? Where is the Union Home Minister Amit Shah?" she posted in Hindi.

Hitting back at Kejriwal and Atishi, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said about 11 years ago, the AAP "politicised" the tragic murder of innocent Nirbhaya, but did not launch even a single awareness campaign to prevent crimes against women.

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav called the incident "heart-breaking".

"The incident has yet again exposed the 'jungle raj' prevailing in the capital after the BJP came to power, as it was bothered only about the safety and security of its leaders and ministers, and not about the common people," he charged.

He demanded the strictest action against those responsible for this heinous crime.

Atishi stressed that there needs to be swift and decisive action by the police and the government to instill fear in those who contemplate such heinous acts.

"Why does such brutality persist? Because perpetrators believe the Delhi Police won't apprehend them, that no action will be taken, and they'll evade punishment for years. This is a government failure, directly leading to the audacity with which individuals commit such monstrous crimes," she alleged.

Atishi also wrote to Union Home Minister Shah and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, calling the incident a "living testament to the failure of your government".

"It is with immense grief and outrage that I write this letter. The National Capital Delhi, which is the nation's pride and falls under your direct supervision, has once again been shamed today...," she said.

Recalling the "barbarity" inflicted on Nirbhaya in Delhi that had shamed the whole nation, she said another daughter has fallen victim to the same brutality in that very Delhi. "Is this not the failure of your 4-engine BJP government, which has completely failed to make Delhi safe?"

In her letter to Shah, she also demanded a high-level inquiry into the case, immediate arrest of the culprits, and concrete steps to rectify law and order in Delhi.

"This is not the time for slogans and promises, but for action. The people of Delhi demand answers from you," she added.

Atishi asked Gupta about what she was doing for the safety of women.

"You are Chief Minister, but your inaction and indifference is astounding. When Delhi's streets have become safe for criminals and dangerous for daughters, you remain quiet? Are you in this position merely to enjoy the pleasures of power? The people of Delhi are asking you questions, when will our daughters be safe? Why are criminals being given free rein?" she said.

Delhi BJP chief Sachdeva said that while the police have always taken strict action in most such cases and the immediate arrest of the accused in the Nehru Vihar case is necessary, there is also an urgent need to run social awareness campaigns to awaken society against such criminals and instill fear of consequences among potential offenders.

"Every year, one or two such horrifying crimes against girls or women are reported. The police arrest the perpetrators and ensure their punishment.

"But Kejriwal and Atishi must answer why their governments did not launch even a single social awareness campaign in the past 11 years to prevent crimes against women?" he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)