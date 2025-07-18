Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): A day after a clash broke out between supporters of BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar and NCP-SCPJitendra Awhad outside the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, a detailed report of the incident has been submitted to the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar

"I immediately instructed Maharashtra Assembly security department to submit a detailed report with regards to the incident of scuffle. The department had submitted a report to me, FIR over concerned persons involved and other unidentified is registered at Marine Drive Police Station," Narwekar said.

Meanwhile, the two people arrested in the incident have been sent to Mumbai Police custody until Monday.

A case has been registered against Jitendra Awhad for allegedly obstructing the work of the police, Mumbai police said on Friday. The development followed a scuffle between BJP and NCP (SCP) workers at the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan on Thursday evening.

The case has been registered at the Marine Drive Police Station in Mumbai, police said.

"Yesterday, after a fight between BJP and NCP-NCP workers at Vidhan Bhavan, Jitendra Awhad and his workers obstructed the work by sitting in front of the police vehicle in the evening. Considering the seriousness of the matter, a case has been registered against Jitendra Awhad," Mumbai police said in a statement.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) - Sharadchandra Pawar (SCP) MLA Rohit Pawar, speaking on the clash, said that these kinds of incidents would lead to distrust among the people of the state.

"These kinds of incidents will lead to distrust among the people of Maharashtra..." Pawar told ANI on Friday.Pawar alleged that four people had planned to attack the NCP-SCP MLA who received threats on Whatsapp from the workers of the new 'aaka.'"Four people planned to attack the NCP-SCP leader Jitendra Awhad outside the Maharashtra Assembly yesterday as he received threats on WhatsApp and messages from the workers of the new 'aaka'...The new 'aaka' gives signals from a distance, and these four goons committed hooliganism there..." he further said.

Following the incident, Jitendra Awhad alleged that he was abused and threatened with death by individuals he described as "goons" who confronted him outside the Assembly.

"The whole of Maharashtra knows who the attacker was. We are being asked for evidence again and again, while the whole country has seen who carried out the attack. Goons are being allowed to enter the assembly, posing a threat to the safety of the MLAs. I was abused, threatened with death. Abusive words like 'dog', 'pig' were used. Was this what was expected to happen in the assembly?" Awhad told reporters a day earlier. (ANI)

