Chikkaballapur (Karnataka) [India], July 15 (ANI): Karnataka Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology Minister NS Bose Raju on Saturday visited the plants, lakes and project areas of HN Valley and directed officials to develop these lakes as tourist spots while maintaining their natural beauty.

He visited Hebbal, Horamavu, Hennur, Bagalur lakes, STP Jack well cum pump house near Chikkaballapur and inspected the ongoing works.

Later speaking to reporters, Minister said the farmers of Kolar and Chikkaballapur largely benefitted from the KC Valley and HN Valley.

"The water that was earlier available at 800 to 900 feet is now available at 150 to 200 feet. The farmers and people who met me have expressed their happiness," Bose Raju said.

According to Bose Raju, he had a detailed discussion with the officials about the steps to prevent encroachment of lakes, maintain cleanliness in and around the lakes and other crucial issues.

Bose Raju disclosed that there have been several requests to include other lakes under the HN Valley and KC Valley. "I have directed the officials to consider the requests positively," he added.

The minister said that in the third phase of water treatment, the main objective of rejuvenating the lakes under KC Valley and HN Valley is to recharge the groundwater. This has yielded the desired results.

"This water should not be used directly for drinking or agriculture. There is a demand for implementing the third phase of water treatment. In this background, I will discuss with the Chief Minister and a decision will be taken," he said.

As the first phase of the project, water was pumped into the lakes of Chikkaballapur and Gouribidanur taluk villages.

In the second phase, the tender has been completed and a work order has been issued to expand this project to Shidlaghat and Bagepalli. However, in the background of many complaints that the work is progressing slowly, the Minister inspected the works being carried out in this part.

The contractor and the concerned authorities were taken to task for not making much progress despite being given the mandate in January 2023. The minister warned that strict action will be taken if the work is not completed within 18 months.

Bagepalli MLA Subba Reddy, officials of the minor irrigation department and Chikkaballapur district were also present. (ANI)

