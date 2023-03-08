Rupnagar district (Punjab) [India], March 8 (ANI): On the occasion of 'Hola Mohalla' or Warrior Holi on Wednesday, thousands of devotees thronged to celebrate the festival at Punjab's Sri Anandpur Sahib.

Hola Mohalla is a popular three-day-long fair that is observed at Punjab's Sri Anandpur Sahib.

Also Read | IANS Photo of Prime Minister #NarendraModi Attending Swearing in Ceremony of #ConradSangma … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Hola Mohalla is celebrated a day after Holi by Nihang Sikhs in Punjab. On this day, at Sri Harmandir Sahib, the devotees along with their families, bow down, listen to Gurbani, take a dip in the holy water and take the blessings of Guru Sahib.

The festivities include a display of martial arts, horse-riding, and reciting poetry, primarily to pay homage to the bravery of Sikh warriors followed by colourful Holi celebrations.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Fed Up of Drinking Habit, Parents Beat Alcoholic Son to Death in Madurai; Surrenders Before Police.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday extended his greetings on the occasion.

Taking to Twitter, Mann said, "On the holy day of Hola-Mahalla, prostration at the feet of all the devotees who came to pay obeisance to Shri Anandpur Sahib. A symbol of heroism, passion and passion, this day is a source of inspiration for the entire Sikh Panth."

On this day the devotees at Sri Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar, along with their families, bow down, listen to Gurbani, take a dip in the holy water and take the blessings of Guru Sahib.

On the occasion of Holi, people from across the country visit the centre of faith and spirituality to offer prayers at the Golden Temple. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)