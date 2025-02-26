Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 26 (ANI): Devotees gathered in large numbers at the Shivbari Temple in Agartala to observe the Maha Shivaratri, marking a grand and vibrant event. The temple priest mentioned that the legend of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati's marriage is associated with this day. The temple was established in 1340 AD, and today, at 9:42 AM, the full auspicious time of Shiv Chaturdashi occurred.

Devotees began arriving in large numbers, and the evening Arati will take place at 7:30 PM. The Chaturdashi period will continue until tomorrow morning at 8:30 AM. The devotees were informed that they can offer water to Lord Shiva until 12:30 AM tonight and again tomorrow morning from 4:00 AM to 8:30 AM. This year, the puja will span across two days.

Nilkanta Chakraborty, the priest, said, "Today is Maha Shivaratri, a day when it is believed that Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati were married. The temple was established in the year 1340 AD. The full Shiv Chaturdashi tithi began at 9:42 AM today. Devotees will arrive for the evening arati, which will be held at 7:30 PM".

"The Chaturdashi tithi will remain until 8:30 AM tomorrow. Devotees can bathe the idol of Shiva until 12:30 AM tonight and again tomorrow morning from 4:00 AM to 8:30 AM. This year's puja will be held over two days," he added.

Sanjib Barma, a devotee, said, "We are all standing in line here. Let us all move forward; let us all walk on the path of religion, on the path of Sanatan Dharma".

Maha Shivratri, also known as the Great Night of Shiva, is considered auspicious for spiritual growth and signifies the victory over darkness and ignorance. It also marks the divine marriage of Lord Shiva with Goddess Parvati, the Goddess of Fertility, Love, and Beauty, also known as Shakti (Power). (ANI)

