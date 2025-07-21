Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): Devotees offered prayers in large numbers at various temples in several parts of the country on the second Monday of the holy month of Sawan. Devotees arrived at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple to offer prayers on the second Monday of the Sawan month. Long queues of devotees were formed outside the temple as they awaited their turn to offer prayers.

The CEO of Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, showered flower petals on the devotees waiting in line outside the temple to offer prayers.

In Ayodhya, devotees queued up outside the Hanumangarhi Temple in large numbers to offer prayers. In Gorakhpur, devotees offered prayers at the Mukteshwar Nath Temple.

Similarly, in Moradabad, a large number of devotees visited and offered prayers at the Kameshwar Mahadev temple. In Ghaziabad, devotees gathered in large numbers at Dudheshwar Mahadev Temple to offer prayers. In Prayagraj, devotees in large numbers gathered at the Mankaameshwar Temple to offer prayers.

In Jaipur, devotees gathered to offer prayers at the Jharkhand Mahadev Temple.

In Deoghar, Jharkhand, a large number of devotees visited and offered prayers at the Baba Baidyanath Temple.

Devotees in large numbers gathered at Guwahati's Sukreshwar Temple to offer prayers.

A Bhasma Aarti was performed at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple on the second Monday of the holy month of Sawan.

Earlier, Chandausi CO Anuj Chaudhary welcomed and greeted the Kanwariyas on their arrival back to Sambhal, ahead of Sawan Shivratri, which will be observed across the country on July 23.

Anuj Chaudhary said, "We have set up a camp for the Kanwariyas under the guidance of SP Sambhal. Arrangements of medical aid and fruits have been made for the Kanwariyas since they have covered a long distance on foot... On the first Monday of Sawan, everyone worshipped easily and nobody faced any kind of issue. On the second Monday also, we will ensure the same. CCTV cameras have been installed in all temples and adequate force has been deployed and proper conduct in temple premises will be ensured."

Shravan, the fifth month in the Hindu calendar, is considered to be the most auspicious month of the year. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva, who, according to Hindu religious beliefs, is the creator, preserver, and destroyer of this universe.

During this holy month, devotees undertake fasts, offer prayers, chant Shiva mantras, sing devotional bhajans, and perform Rudrabhishek--the ceremonial bathing of the Shiva Lingam. Many devotees observe strict fasts, abstaining from grains and consuming only fruits, milk, and specific foods permitted during fasting.

Every Monday (Somwar) of this month is considered especially auspicious and is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. Tuesdays (Mangalwar) are observed in honour of Goddess Parvati, the divine consort of Shiva.

This year, Shravan began on July 11 and will conclude on August 9. It is the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar and is considered one of the holiest periods for devotees of Shiva. (ANI)

