Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): Devotees took holy dip at Triveni Sangam and offered prayers on the occasion of Sheetala Ashtami on Tuesday.

Expanding on the significance of Sheetala Ashtami, Sabyasachi Tiwari, a devotee from Prayagraj, recounted the folklore associated with the day.

Also Read | Indian Air Force Successfully Carries Out Emergency Trial Landing of Chinook Helicopters on NH-44 in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag (Watch Video).

"Today is Sheetala Ashtami, which is celebrated on the 8th day of Holi. According to the popular lore, once Goddess Sheetala, along with the demon Jurasur, which was born out of Lord Shiva's sweat, came to live with King Virat on the mortal abode. But the King did not allow them to stay in his kingdom, which made goddess Sheetala angry. Thereafter, all peasants under King Virat's reign developed red spots on their bodies and felt a burning sensation due to the heat. With his peasants seemingly distressed, King Virat apologised to goddess Sheetala and offered her raw milk and cold buttermilk as offerings after which her anger subsided. The spots that appeared on their bodies are called chickenpox these days," Tiwari told ANI.

"So, on this day, the worship of goddess Sheetala is performed and cold offerings are made to propitiate her. That's why we are taking a dip in the Ganges today. We consider ourselves fortunate to be performing rituals surrounding the worsip of goddess Sheetala," he added.

Also Read | Mother Flings Infant in Mulund Case: Accused Woman Who Flung Her Daughter From 14th-Floor Flat in September 2023 Granted Bail After She Claims Allegation Based on Suspicion.

Sheetala Ashtami is also known as Basoda. The word 'Basoda' means 'Basi' (stale). The festival is majorly celebrated in North India.

It is celebrated on the eighth day of the waning moon, or Krishna Paksha, in the Hindu month of Chaitra, which follows eight days after Holi.

Holi was celebrated on March 25 this year.

Deepika Singh, another devotee from Prayagraj, emphasised the significance of taking a dip in the Ganges on Sheetala Ashtami.

"We are from Prayagraj and we are here today to take a dip in the Ganges. Today marks Sheetla Ashtami and we couldn't think of a more auspicious day to seek the fulfilment of some of our wishes. We believe that a dip in the Ganges on this day will bring good tidings and happiness. This is why we're here today with our family members," Singh said.

Radha Devi, another devotee, also shared her sentiments while expressing reverence for Mother Ganga and the spiritual significance of Sheetala Ashtami, stating that she came for a darshan of Mother Ganga.

She added that she offered her prayers to the deity and also took a dip in the holy waters. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)