Jammu, Jul 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat on Thursday visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and emphasised the importance of inter-agency synergy, real-time intelligence sharing, and technology-enabled surveillance along the borderline.

The DGP visited the Buchohemandi area in the Akhnoor sector, a strategically important area along the LoC, a police spokesperson said.

The DGP, who was accompanied by IGP Jammu Zone Bhim Sen Tuti and senior officers of the police and Army deployed in the sector, was briefed by Army authorities on the border security grid, with specific focus on vulnerabilities, surveillance infrastructure, police-Army coordination, and preparedness of ground units to respond to any cross-border threat.

"The visit also aimed at assessing the terrain, visibility advantage, and layout of defensive positions in the forward area," the spokesperson said.

During the field inspection, the DGP emphasised the importance of inter-agency synergy, real-time intelligence sharing, and technology-enabled surveillance to secure sensitive zones like Akhnoor, which have historically been prone to cross-border attempts by terrorist groups and smuggling networks.

The presence of senior leadership from the J&K Police, CRPF, and Indian Army underlines the strategic focus on joint operational readiness in the border zones.

