Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 9 (ANI): Uttarakhand has intensified its focus on science and technology with a series of pioneering initiatives aimed at taking innovation to the grassroots level. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state government is positioning Uttarakhand as a rising hub of scientific learning and STEM-driven growth.

According to Durgesh Pant, Director General of the Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology, several landmark programs have been rolled out for the first time in the state, each designed to bring science closer to students, youth, and communities. Among the most notable is the approval of Science Radio on 88.8 MHz, envisioned as a dedicated platform to simplify scientific concepts and deliver them to households in an engaging, accessible format, a release said.

Also Read | Baba Adhav Dies: Senior Socialist Leader Passes Away in Pune; Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Sharad Pawar Pay Tributes.

To boost the participation of women and girls in STEM, the state has launched the She for STEM initiative, through which thousands of young female students are receiving guidance, mentorship, and hands-on exposure to scientific disciplines. Pant said the program is already generating strong interest across schools and colleges.

In another first, Mobile Science Laboratories, Lab on Wheels, have been deployed across all 13 districts. These vans are equipped with modern experimental tools, enabling students in remote areas to engage with practical science learning that was previously out of reach.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Plane Crash: Training Aircraft Crashes in Seoni; Villagers Rescue Pilot, Trainee.

The government has also established 60 Patent Information Centres across educational and research institutions, a move expected to strengthen innovation, support emerging startups, and encourage a culture of research among youth. Additionally, the newly introduced Science and Technology Premier League is being conducted at the district and block levels, drawing participation from thousands of students and fostering competitive scientific thinking.

Dhami said the state's efforts are aligned with the vision of Viksit Uttarakhand @2027 and Viksit Bharat @2047, adding that the goal is to transform science into a public movement.

He emphasised that Uttarakhand aims to spread scientific awareness in every village, school, and household and to emerge as an inspiration for the country in the years ahead. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)