Mumbai, July 24: As the survey phase of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) comes to an end, a significant number of residents are calling the project's toll-free helpline for inclusion, having missed or not participated earlier. Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) officials said that of 700 calls received in the past month, nearly 41% enquiries were related to requests to complete door-to-door/household survey, a step in the redevelopment process to decide eligibility.

This response, they said, highlights the anxiety among residents about missing out on the redevelopment scheme and its housing benefits. The toll-free helpline has registered 300 calls in the past 30 days for the eligibility survey. Mumbai: Dharavi’s Upper-Floor Residents Included in Slum Rehabilitation Authority Scheme.

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) is among the largest and most inclusive urban renewal initiatives in the world, aiming to uplift over 10 lakh residents through well-planned housing, infrastructure, and community services without displacing the social and economic fabric of the area, the officials said.

Noting that only a few tenements and communities remain who have volunteered to exclude themselves from the eligibility survey like the Kumbharwada, Compound 13, a handful tenements on private lands in various slum pockets, officials said it is a sign that residents are sensing time is slipping away. Dharavi Redevelopment: Over 75% Tenants Qualify for New Homes.

DRP officials also said that the toll-free helpline continues to serve as a vital communication channel that hears the residents, addresses their doubts and records their concerns. They said Kumbharwada residents have started volunteering to get their tenements numbered in the past two days, despite initial resistance.

A DRP official said he calls to helpline show people are eager "to take part in the transformation". "We are heartened by the volume and quality of engagement we are receiving from the residents. The fact that nearly half of the calls are about the survey process shows that people are informed, interested, and eager to participate in the transformation. We remain committed to a transparent, people-first redevelopment effort that keeps communication open at every stage. This is a housing for all project," the official said.

Queries received on the helpline included requests for list of documents to complete eligibility verification, timeline expectations, and when new homes will be allotted. There were also inquiries about the recent campaign urging residents to come forward for survey, location, size of new housing units and numbering of upper floors. The Maharashtra government had in May this year approved Dharavi project master plan

The proposed master plan is an attempt to build on the existing characteristics of Dharavi and create a world-class district for Dharavikars and reimagine a new heart for Mumbai. The Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) is a opportunity to transform the lives and 'live-work' conditions of Dharavikars aiming for a higher quality of life with great infrastructure and public amenities.

The Dharavi project will also have accessible social amenities. A clear hierarchy of social infrastructure shall be embedded within walkable neighbourhood nodes, ensuring every resident is within easy reach of schools, healthcare, and community facilities, a release said earlier. The proposed waterfront development and Dharavi promenade - a linear open space is planned to make the river's edge accessible. The proposed road network includes widening of existing Development Plan (DP) roads and new networks of approximately 21 km road length.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)