Chandigarh, Sep 1 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that digitisation has not only helped in speedy execution of work but also brought more transparency in services.

Also Read | Telangana Horror: Three Members of Family Murdered by Relative Over Financial Dispute In Warangal; Accused Arrested.

Khattar also said in today's time, the correct definition of IT is “Immediate Transformation”.

Also Read | Rohtak: 20-Year-Old Youth Arrested for Killing Father, Mother, Sister and Grandmother.

The chief minister was speaking on the occasion of the launch of “Auto Appeal Software”, an state government's initiative aimed at bringing notified services at the doorstep of eligible people at the click of a button.

AAS is a joint venture of the Haryana Right to Service Commission and the Department of Information Technology.

Khattar, according to an official statement here, said this software, which has been launched to provide benefits of government services and schemes at the doorstep of the eligible people, will prove to be a milestone in timely delivery of government services.

“The start of this app has given people hope and we have to convert this hope to reality. This hope of the people can be fulfilled only when all the services are made online,” he said.

He said at present, out of 546 notified services of 31 departments, 277 are being provided online through Antyodaya Saral Portal while 269 services are being provided offline.

He directed the administrative secretaries of various departments that the rest of the services should also be made online at the earliest.

Khattar recalled that when he took oath as chief minister in October 2014, there used to be a queue of people outside the house and office of the chief minister, ministers and government officers.

“They had to come to the state capital for every small and big work. I used to be very pained to see all this and often wondered why people should have to go to the government offices for their work when it could be done while sitting at home,” he said.

“Within a month and a half of assuming office, the present government launched the "CM Window" portal and empowered the common man to lodge complaints sitting at home. So far, about 9 lakh complaints have been registered on this, out of which action has been taken on 8.25 lakh complaints,” he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)