India News | Disability Rights NGO Asks EC to Act Against BJP Leader for Derogatory Remark on Disability

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Disability rights body NPRD has written to the Election Commission seeking action against Rajasthan BJP president C P Joshi for his alleged disparaging remark regarding disabilities made during a political rally in Churu.

Agency News PTI| Mar 29, 2024 07:14 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Disability Rights NGO Asks EC to Act Against BJP Leader for Derogatory Remark on Disability

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Disability rights body NPRD has written to the Election Commission seeking action against Rajasthan BJP president C P Joshi for his alleged disparaging remark regarding disabilities made during a political rally in Churu.

The National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled alleged that Joshi's "walking on crutches" remark, as reported in a section of the media, not only violated the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, but also constituted a clear breach of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read | Good Friday 2024 in Philippines: Filipino Villager Ruben Enaje, Is Nailed to a Cross for the 35th Time on Good Friday To Pray for World Peace (Watch Video).

Referencing a letter issued on December 20, 2023, advising all recognised national and state parties regarding respectful language towards Persons with Disabilities, the organisation claimed a direct violation of it by Joshi.

"The unsavoury comment, 'walking on crutches', you will agree is an insulting reference to disability, alluding to incapacity. The EC will appreciate that crutches are aids that help in ambulation of individuals with impairments in their lower limbs. They act as limbs for many whose lower body functionality has been impacted and for whom mobility is an issue," it said.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress Likely To Release Manifesto for General Polls on April 5.

In light of these violations, the NPRD urged the Election Commission to take immediate action against Joshi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like

India News | Disability Rights NGO Asks EC to Act Against BJP Leader for Derogatory Remark on Disability

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Disability rights body NPRD has written to the Election Commission seeking action against Rajasthan BJP president C P Joshi for his alleged disparaging remark regarding disabilities made during a political rally in Churu.

Agency News PTI| Mar 29, 2024 07:14 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Disability Rights NGO Asks EC to Act Against BJP Leader for Derogatory Remark on Disability

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Disability rights body NPRD has written to the Election Commission seeking action against Rajasthan BJP president C P Joshi for his alleged disparaging remark regarding disabilities made during a political rally in Churu.

The National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled alleged that Joshi's "walking on crutches" remark, as reported in a section of the media, not only violated the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, but also constituted a clear breach of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read | Good Friday 2024 in Philippines: Filipino Villager Ruben Enaje, Is Nailed to a Cross for the 35th Time on Good Friday To Pray for World Peace (Watch Video).

Referencing a letter issued on December 20, 2023, advising all recognised national and state parties regarding respectful language towards Persons with Disabilities, the organisation claimed a direct violation of it by Joshi.

"The unsavoury comment, 'walking on crutches', you will agree is an insulting reference to disability, alluding to incapacity. The EC will appreciate that crutches are aids that help in ambulation of individuals with impairments in their lower limbs. They act as limbs for many whose lower body functionality has been impacted and for whom mobility is an issue," it said.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress Likely To Release Manifesto for General Polls on April 5.

In light of these violations, the NPRD urged the Election Commission to take immediate action against Joshi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Crew Movie
100K+ searches
Bill Gates
20K+ searches
Easter
20K+ searches
Eknath Shinde
20K+ searches
Good Friday wishes
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Crew Movie
100K+ searches
Bill Gates
20K+ searches
Easter
20K+ searches
Eknath Shinde
20K+ searches
Good Friday wishes
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
gamingly
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
gamingly