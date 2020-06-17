Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Disappointed over Discussion on Coronavirus with PM: Gehlot

Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2020 09:32 PM IST
Jaipur, Jun 17 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said he was disappointed as the challenges and limitations faced by the Centre and the state were not discussed in the video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the coronavirus issue.

Gehlot's remarks came after he attended the second day of the discussions held by the PM with chief ministers over the issue.

“All states by now know the best practices to deal with COVID-19. Disappointed to see that in today's VC with PM, challenges and limitations of Centre and state have not been discussed,” Gehlot tweeted.

The CM said how the Centre will help states overcome hardships after the lockdown should have been discussed at the video conference.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

