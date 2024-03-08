New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): A meeting on seat-sharing within the Mahayuti Alliance in Maharashtra is underway at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence here in the national capital.

The Mahayuti Alliance include the Bharatiya Janata Party, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party-Ajit Pawar faction.

The meeting began at 7:00 p.m. today; BJP National President JP Nadda, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, along with the party's state president Praful Patel are present at the meeting.

According to the sources, deliberation on seat-sharing formula within the alliance in Maharashtra are being made.

Earlier on Thursday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asserted that everything is going well between the Mahayuti Alliance in the state and discussion is still underway on two or three seats that will be resolved soon.

Addressing a press conference here today, Fadnavis said whenever it comes to ticket distribution for the Lok Sabha, it is based on the ground reality only.

"Everything is going well between the three parties of our alliance. Discussion is still going on two or three seats on which there was a deadlock but that too will be resolved soon. There is no dispute of any kind between us. There should not be any speculation about the seats before the announcement because it seems incorrect. Whatever decision will be taken will come before you in a day or two," he said.

Earlier in the Lok Sabha polls in 2019, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) bagged 41 seats; the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) won five seats and the AIMIM led alliance managed to secure one seat, out of 48 of them.

The Lok Sabha polls are slated to be held in April-May this year. (ANI)

