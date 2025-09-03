Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 (ANI): A day after Manoj Jarange called off his hunger strike, Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Tuesday said discussions are being held with legal advisors about the decision of the government.

"... I want to urge the protestors that we are talking to legal experts about the decision of the government... Ganeshotsav is going on, and keeping this in mind, I want to urge our leaders and party workers that we are paying attention to this matter, and discussions are being held with legal advisors. If we find anything wrong with it, we will explore the necessary legal route..." Bhujbal told reporters here.

Also Read | New GST Rates: GST Council Approves 5% and 18% Tax Structure, Scrapping 12% and 28% Rates; Cigarettes, Tobacco Products To Get Costlier.

The Maharashtra Cabinet has decided to form a six-member cabinet subcommittee for Other Backwards Classes (OBC) community issues following the Maratha reservation decision, with two ministers from each party.

This move aims to address the concerns of OBCs community issues, signalling the government's efforts to provide relief.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Interacts With Global Semiconductor CEOs at SEMICON India 2025, Says Their Confidence in India's Potential Is Evident (See Pics).

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange has been pressing to include all Marathas under the Kunbi category, a sub-caste classified under the OBC category, which will help the community avail of the benefits of reservation in government jobs and education.

On Tuesday, Jarange ended his indefinite fast at Azad Maidan, in Mumbai, after accepting the Government Resolution (GR) presented by the Maharashtra cabinet sub-committee on Maratha quota, as he broke down in tears, calling it a "Diwali" for the community.

Earlier, the Bombay High Court adjourned the Maratha quota matter, stating that it expects some development by then. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)