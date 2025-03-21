Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): With the recent political war of words between the Opposition and the Mahayuti alliance which erupted after Disha Salian's father, Satish Salian asked for a probe into his daughter's death and interrogation of Aaditya Thackeray, National Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Rohit Pawar accused the state government of trying to use the names of Salian and late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's name for the upcoming Mumbai elections.

He further claimed that the ruling Mahayuti alliance is only looking to "tarnish" Aaditya Thackeray's image and diverting from the real issues which are in Maharashtra.

Also Read | Mumbai Hit-and-Run: Octogenarian Dies After Being Hit by Speeding Motorcycle in Worli.

"They will use the names of Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput because there are elections in Bihar and Mumbai, and after the elections, they will forget them. This is very wrong," Pawar told ANI.

"They (state government) are trying to tarnish his (Aaditya Thackeray's) image. The government raises such issues to divert attention from the real issues of the state," he added.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 21, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Earlier on Thursday, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, and also father of Aaditya Thackeray, denied any connection between his family and the Disha Salian case, emphasising that if evidence exists, it should be presented in court.

He pointed out that his family has worked for the people for six to seven generations and has no link to this issue. Thackeray also warned that making false allegations can backfire.

"If they have evidence then they must produce it in court as this matter is going on in the court. 6 to 7 generations of my family have worked for the people and we have no connection with this issue. If you are making false allegations on someone, then it can boomerang on you too," the UBT chief said.

Advocate Nilesh C Ojha, lawyer of Satish Salian (father of deceased), on Thursday levelled serious allegations against former Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, labelling him as an "accused" in the Disha Salian death case.

He also accused former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of "not wanting" to take action against Thackeray. Furthermore, Ojha alleged that "corrupt" police officials tried to cover up the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)