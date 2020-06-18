Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Dispensaries in South West Delhi Designated as COVID Testing Centres

Agency News ANI| Jun 18, 2020 05:32 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | Dispensaries in South West Delhi Designated as COVID Testing Centres

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): A meeting was held on Wednesday under the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) with all departments and directions were issued in compliance of directions received from MHA to ensure heightened surveillance in the containment zones and increase facility of testing in the South West district of the national capital.

Also, it was decided in the meeting that all dispensaries in the district shall function as single point of contact for COVID-related issues. Tests will be conducted at all dispensaries.

Also Read | India-China Standoff in Ladakh: No Formal Plans, Says White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Donald Trump's Mediation.

"All the dispensaries in the district are now designated as the COVID testing centres so now the general public may visit the dispensary for COVID related query. The Medical Officer concerned must be liberal in his approach for recommending the test for anyone with flu like symptoms. All such cases must be sampled and sent to the private labs for testing. It will be the responsibility of the Medical Officer to ensure that the result of the test is conveyed to all such individuals," Office of the District Magistrate stated.

Medical officers at dispensaries will also ensure admission at COVID care centres/health care centres or home isolation as per guidelines and will also facilitate the admission in private hospitals with the help of nodal officers deployed at the hospitals. (ANI)

Also Read | 'No Formal Plans on That,' White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany When Asked if US President Donald Trump Will Mediate Between India and China: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Delhi Disaster Management Authority flu India medical officer New Delhi
You might also like
India-China Standoff in Ladakh: No Formal Plans, Says White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Donald Trump's Mediation
World

India-China Standoff in Ladakh: No Formal Plans, Says White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Donald Trump's Mediation
Napoli vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2019-20 Final Free Live Streaming Online in India: How to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Get Football Score As Per IST
Football

Napoli vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2019-20 Final Free Live Streaming Online in India: How to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Get Football Score As Per IST
Pranab Mukherjee, Former President of India, Pays Tribute to Galwan Valley Martyrs
News

Pranab Mukherjee, Former President of India, Pays Tribute to Galwan Valley Martyrs
Virender Sehwag Salutes Martyr Kundan Kumar’s Father For Pledging To Send His Grandsons to Indian Army
Cricket

Virender Sehwag Salutes Martyr Kundan Kumar’s Father For Pledging To Send His Grandsons to Indian Army
India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: 4 Indian Army Soldiers, Who Received Critical Injuries During Violent Clashes in Galwan Valley, Are Now Stable
News

India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: 4 Indian Army Soldiers, Who Received Critical Injuries During Violent Clashes in Galwan Valley, Are Now Stable
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Announces Ex-Gratia, Government Job to Kin of 4 Galwan Valley Martyrs From The State
News

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Announces Ex-Gratia, Government Job to Kin of 4 Galwan Valley Martyrs From The State
Rahul Gandhi Slams Rajnath Singh For Not Naming China in Tweet while Paying Tributes to Martyred Indian Army Soldiers, Asks Him 5 Questions
News

Rahul Gandhi Slams Rajnath Singh For Not Naming China in Tweet while Paying Tributes to Martyred Indian Army Soldiers, Asks Him 5 Questions
#BanTikTokIndia Funny Memes Trend Online, Netizens Campaign to Ban the Chinese Video-Making App on Twitter
Viral

#BanTikTokIndia Funny Memes Trend Online, Netizens Campaign to Ban the Chinese Video-Making App on Twitter
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement