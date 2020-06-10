India News | 'Distressed' Patnaik Urges Health Workers to Follow COVID Protocol

Bhubaneswar, Jun 10 (PTI) "Distressed" at the news that several doctors and nurses have got infected with coronavirus, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said breach of safety protocol could be the reason for this, and appealed to everyone engaged in COVID-19 health care service to meticulously follow it.

Patnaik said this while attending a technical workshop for health personnel through video conference, held in the backdrop of at least 106 health workers, including 58 doctors and nurses, across the state testing positive to the virus.

Also Read | Royal Enfield Resumes Over 90 Percent Of Its Retail Network Across India.

A senior health official said the development has created panic among health service providers in as many as 35 COVID-19 hospitals in different parts of Odisha.

"I have been distressed to note that over the past few weeks there have been instances of service providers in health facilities getting infected with COVID," Patnaik said, adding that these incidents point to a probable breach in maintaining infection control practices.

Also Read | Delhi Noida Direct Flyway Blocked After Billboard Collapses Following Rainfall and Heavy Winds: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 10, 2020:.

He said, "I would like to emphasize again that you are the strength of the people in this long war. You all are important not only for you, or your family, but for all of us. Please take good care of yourself. You are the heroes for the people".

The chief minister also congratulated the health workers as Odisha has the lowest COVID-19 mortality rate and one of the highest recovery rates in the country.

The state's recovery and mortality rates are now 70.21 per cent and 0.27 per cent.

Patnaik had on May 28 said the COVID-19 fatality rate of Odisha is the lowest in India and the world. At that time it was 0.46 per cent.

During the video conference on Wednesday, he directed the health department to ensure that adequate supplies for personal protection equipment and infection control gear are available at all levels.

The next few weeks are critical in controlling the spread of coronavirus as well as monsoon induced communicable diseases, Patnaik said and asked the department to conduct house-to-house surveillance for COVID, comorbid conditions, TB, malaria and diarrhoea.

"With our collective efforts, we will be able to successfully manage this pandemic and ensure the health of our people," the chief minister said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)