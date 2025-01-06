New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) In the wake of the AAP's claims of mass deletion of voters' from the electoral roll, the district election officer of New Delhi has flagged concerns about political interference and operational disruptions ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

In a series of letters, the district election officer (DEO) alleged undue pressure from the political leaders and sought security measures to ensure the smooth conduct of electoral duties.

In a letter dated January 4 addressed to the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Delhi, he detailed multiple visits by senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh, to the DEO's office on December 21, 28 and 29, 2024 and January 3, 2025.

“There have been attempts on their part to exert pressure on me by asking for personal details of objectors and other such information that falls outside the purview of routine operations,” the letter to the CEO of Delhi said.

The DEO further raised concerns about summons from Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.

“The CM of GNCTD has been calling me for meetings without a specified agenda and in the past also, discussions regarding electoral rolls were held without prior notice,” the DEO wrote.

Seeking clarity, the officer asked whether such meetings lacking a formal agenda were mandatory to attend.

Separately, District Magistrate (DM) Sunny K Singh in another letter dated January 4 to the Office of the CM echoed similar concerns.

Referring to an urgent meeting scheduled on January 4, 2025, he noted, “At 1:01 pm, a WhatsApp message from your office directed me to attend a meeting called by the CM at 2:00 pm. The agenda of the meeting has not been conveyed, making it difficult for me to come prepared.”

The DM emphasised that he was engaged in field verification tasks and requested that agendas for future meetings be shared in advance to allow for adequate preparation.

Adding to the concerns, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Nishant Bodh sought police intervention to maintain order at the DEO's office.

In a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Bodh cited growing tensions due to frequent visits by political representatives.

“Recently, several incidents of ruckus and intimidation have taken place, creating an atmosphere of tension and disrupting the smooth functioning of the DEO's duties,” the letter stated.

Warning of potential security risks to the DEO and staff, the ADM said, “There is a possibility of breach of peace and pressures being imposed on the office functionaries, including the DEO, to disturb the process of conduct of elections.”

The letter requested the deployment of adequate security personnel and a threat assessment for the DEO to ensure their safety.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister alleged a 'voters scam' in the New Delhi constituency from where AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal is contesting the upcoming polls.

The escalating concerns come at a crucial time when the AAP has been alleging mass deletion of voters from the electoral roll and this has become a contentious issue as the Delhi Assembly elections slated for February draw near.

