New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): In a bid to transform the sewage system and eliminate all three landfill sites in Delhi and use the world's latest technology for better disposal of garbage, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Vice Chairman of Delhi Jal Board, on Thursday interacted with Israeli solid waste management experts through video conference.

A presentation was made before Saurabh Bhardwaj by Israeli experts regarding sewage treatment, ending the landfill sites and scientific disposal of garbage. Experts from Israel informed Bhardwaj that 90 to 95 per cent of sewage water is reused in Israel. The sewage treatment plants in Israel employ modern technology for water treatment for this purpose. Sludge derived from sewage in the process is then converted into manure and used in the agricultural sector in Israel.

Bhardwaj also showed interest in the sewage system of Israel. He also requested the Israeli expert to provide more information and details regarding this when the next conference takes place.During the conference, Bhardwaj also showed interest in understanding the waste management system of Israel. The Israeli experts explained the landfill site management and garbage disposal system of Israel. The experts informed that the waste is not dumped directly at landfill sites in Israel. In fact, waste is first collected from households and industries. This is followed by proper segregation.

In Israel, proper segregation plants have been built for the segregation of waste. In these plants, first, the organic waste is separated. Thereafter, elements like glass, plastic and aluminium are separated from the garbage in different stages. In Israel, garbage is better disposed of by setting up facilities to generate electricity from plastic and other waste.

Bhardwaj was highly impressed with the technology and approach and expressed his desire to understand the Israeli model better. The video conference helped in understanding the sewage treatment system and waste management system of Israel which may prove helpful in getting rid of all three mountains of garbage in Delhi in the near future. The model may also allow the national capital to build a better sewage network for a clean Yamuna.In a statement, the DJB Vice Chairman said, "the Delhi government is determined to turn Delhi into the cleanest and most beautiful city in the world. The government is working on multiple fronts for this. The priority of the government is to further improve the sewage system of Delhi and to free the national capital from the three mountains of garbage."

"The government has already started to work on this. In order to improve the sewage system of Delhi and get rid of all three landfill sites, the government is preparing a plan with the help of experts from all over the world so that Delhi can be counted among the cleanest and most beautiful cities in the world as soon as possible," he added. (ANI)

