New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) The mercury remained above the 40 degrees Celsius-mark in most part of the national capital on Thursday, a day after the city witnessed light rains.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum temperature of 40.6 degrees Celsius as against 41.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

The weather stations at Palam and Pusa recorded their maximum temperatures at 42.2 degrees Celsius and 42.3 degrees Celsius respectively.

Humidity levels oscillated between 47 and 82 per cent.

The weatherman has predicted light rains and thundershowers with winds gusting up to 60 kilometres per hour on Friday evening.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 40 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius respectively, the weather office said.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the regional forecasting centre of the India Meteorological Department, said the temperature is expected to fall in the next few days as moisture-laden easterly winds due to the low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal will bring showers in Delhi-NCR on June 12 and June 13.

No heatwave is expected in the capital till June 15, the official said.

