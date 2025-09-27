Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 27 (ANI): Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran on Saturday slammed Tamil Nadu Minister TRB Rajaa's remarks on "difference" between being a woman in his State and those of northern India. He alleged that DMK did not respect women.

"DMK doesn't respect women. It's a member of the same alliance whose party spewed hatred against PM Modi's mother. They are trying to divide the North and the South. It will not happen," Nagenthran told reporters.

At an event in Ethiraj College for Women in Chennai on Friday, TRB Rajaa had said that there was a significant difference between being a woman in Tamil Nadu and in any other state in India, adding that the socio-economic conditions of women in North India remained dismal.

"There is a difference between being a woman in Tamil Nadu and in any other state in India. 100 years ago, Indian women were not even considered humans. The situation remains unchanged in North India," Rajaa said.

"In North India, when we meet a woman, the first question is - where does your husband work? In Tamil Nadu, the question asked of a woman is - Where do you work? This change doesn't happen overnight. It took a century of work, at least in Tamil Nadu," he added.

Meanwhile, MDMK founder Vaiko on Saturday attributed the crowds at TVK Chief Vijay's rallies to his being an actor.

"Whoever shines on the silver screen, whenever they come on the streets, people gather in large numbers for every actor. I don't think this crowd will be transformed into votes," Vaiko told ANI.

Recently, Vijay launched a political campaign, holding rallies across the State where he targeted the ruling DMK and its leader, Chief Minister MK Stalin, accusing him of corruption and hindering Tamil Nadu's development.

Vaiko also took a swipe at AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, calling him "a confused man" who gives contradictory statements. He also exuded confidence in the alliance led by the DMK winning the 2026 Assembly election in the State.

"He (Edappadi K. Palaniswami) is a confused man. He himself is giving contradictory statements... Under the leadership of MK Stalin, the DMK alliance is intact and very strong. We will sweep the polls in the 2026 Assembly Elections. DMK alone will get an absolute majority," the MDMK leader said.

Meanwhile, Vijay arrived in Tiruchirappalli from Chennai. From the airport, he will proceed by road to Namakkal and Karur as part of his statewide political tour. (ANI)

