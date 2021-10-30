New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) was on Friday conferred with the prestigious 'Award for Excellence in Urban Transport' by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for its "Best Passenger Service and Satisfaction".

DMRC Managing Director Mangu Singh received the award from Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at the 14th Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference 2021 in Delhi.

The UMI Conference is an annual flagship event organized by the MoHUA, which provides a platform for State/City officials to learn the best urban transport practices from global urban transport experts. (ANI)

