New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) started construction of Phase-IV of the Delhi Metro with the casting of the first pier of Janakpuri West to Ramakrishna Ashram Marg Metro corridor on Saturday night.

A statement from the DMRC said that the pier was cast at Keshopur on the elevated stretch between Keshopur and Mukarba Chowk.

"This major construction milestone has been achieved despite a severe shortage of manpower and other logistical challenges because of the ongoing pandemic. The average height of the piers on this corridor is 10 metres. However, the height of the piers will be 20 metres at Madhuban Chowk (crossing with Line 1) and 25 metres at Haiderpur Badli Mor where this line will cross line 2. At Haiderpur Badli Mor, the rail level is going to be the highest, i.e, 28 metres in the history of Delhi Metro. Presently, the highest point is at Dhaula Kuan, where the Line 7 viaduct passes at a height of 23.6 metres. The approximate distance between each pier will be about 28 metres," the release said.

The 28.92 km-long Janakpuri West - R K Ashram Marg corridor is an extension of the Magenta Line and will have 22 stations. While 21.18 kilometres of this corridor will be elevated, 7.74 kilometres will be underground. Construction work on this particular section had started in December last year.

The statement further said, "On 17th July, the work on the underground section of this corridor commenced with the beginning of the D Wall construction work at the Krishna Park Extension Metro station. On 24th June, DMRC had started the casting work of u-girders which would be installed on the elevated section of this corridor."

"Under Phase Four, 61.679 kilometres of new Metro lines shall be constructed across three different corridors comprising of 45 Metro stations. These new sections shall provide interconnectivity among the already operational sections of Delhi Metro. Out of this, 22.35 kilometres will be underground while the rest will be elevated," the statement added.

The Metro train services have been under suspension since March 22, the day of the 'janta curfew' amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The resumption of services is subject to approval by the Delhi government and a subsequent nod from the Centre. (ANI)

