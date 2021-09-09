Diphu (Assam), Sept 9 (PTI) A senior Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) militant, allegedly involved in recent killing of five truck drivers, was apprehended by security forces from Nagaland, police said here on Thursday.

Also Read | ‘Emergency Landing Facilities To Be Developed at 19 Other Places in India To Strengthen Security’, Says Nitin Gadkari.

Acting on information provided by the Karbi Anglong district police, an operation was launched in Naharbari area of Dimapur and Shana Singh, a senior DNLA militant was nabbed on Wednesday.

Also Read | Cattle Lifter Leopard Trapped by Wildlife Protection Department in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal District.

Singh was brought here for interrogation to trace and nab other militants involved in the killing and burning of coal-carrying trucks at Diyunmukh in neighbouring Dima Hasao district.

A group of suspected DNLA militants had opened fire at trucks lined up at Rangerbeel area, five kms from Diyunmukh police station, on the night of August 26. Two truck drivers were shot dead and three others burnt alive when their vehicles were set ablaze by the militants.

The trucks were carrying coal from Umrangshu in the district to Lanka in Hojai district and the truck owners claimed that the militants regularly extort money from them.

Meanwhile, the DNLA, in a release issued on September seven, declared ''unilateral ceasefire'' for six months as a ''goodwill gesture and positive response to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's call for peace''.

The ceasefire has been declared for ''creating an atmosphere for peace talks with the Assam and central governments". The group said it "hopes both will reciprocate for meaningful discussion for the all round development of the Dimasa community in Assam''.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)