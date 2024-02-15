Thane, Feb 15 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against a doctor and his associate for allegedly cheating a 32-year-old farmer of Rs 25,000 by promising to get him a job in the Indian Railways, an official said on Thursday.

The victim, hailing from Jalgaon in Maharashtra, allegedly paid Rs 25,000 to the doctor at his clinic in Belapur area of Navi Mumbai on November 28, 2023, the official from CBD police station said.

Also Read | 'Want PM Narendra Modi to Hold Dialogue With Farmers', Says Kisan Leader Sarwan Singh Pandher Ahead of Meet With Union Ministers.

The farmer claimed he was promised the job of an announcer in the Railways and a fake appointment letter was provided to him after he paid the money.

He filed a complaint with the Government Railway Police at Igatpuri station.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Government School Teacher Fakes His Own Kidnapping, Makes Ransom Call To Mother For Rs 33 Lakh in Hardoi; Arrested.

The complaint was transferred to the CBD police station, where a case was registered against the doctor and his associate on Wednesday under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery) and 34 (common intention), the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)