Budaun (UP), Sep 16 (PTI) A government hospital doctor and her driver were booked for beating a minor boy after his horse cart damaged the paint of her car, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred outside the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Allahapur police station limits on Friday, a video of which has gone viral on social media platforms.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Budaun, Amit Kishore Srivastava said, "A woman doctor Renu Verma and her driver have been booked for beating a minor boy Monu (10). The boy was sent for medical examination."

According to police officials, the said doctor is posted at CHC Allahpur.

On Friday Monu along with his parents reached the CHC in their horse cart.

While the parents were inside Sonu was waiting near the cart when it accidentally scratched and damaged the paint of the doctor's car parked nearby.

The driver of the car caught Monu and the enraged female doctor started beating him. The minor was admitted to the hospital after the incident.

Police have registered a case on the complaint of the minor's parents.

