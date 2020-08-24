Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): One person allegedly jumped off the Prakasam barrage in Vijayawada into the Krishna river on Sunday night, police said.

The body of the doctor has not yet been found yet but search operation is underway, they added.

Also Read | BHU Admit Card 2020: Banaras Hindu University Releases Hall Tickets For Entrance Exams at bhuonline.in.

He has been identified as Addepalli Srinivas, working as an assistant professor in GGH, Guntur.

"Before jumping, he left his ID card and phone on the barrage road. Passers-by who saw him jumping off informed the police. One town policeman had immediately rushed to the spot," sub-inspector Srinivas Rao told ANI.

Also Read | Sonia Gandhi Should Continue to Lead Congress When the Party Has Hit its Lowest Ebb, Says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)