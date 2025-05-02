Doctors at GBP Hospital with seven-month-old Rudranil Biswas after his recovery from adenovirus pneumonia (Photo/ANI)

Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 2 (ANI): In a remarkable display of medical expertise and dedication, doctors at the Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital successfully treated a critically ill 7-month-old infant suffering from adenovirus-induced pneumonia.

The child, Rudranil Biswas, was admitted to the hospital in a critical state and was placed on high-frequency nasal cannula oxygen therapy. The timely administration of life-saving medication, provided free of charge under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, played a crucial role in his recovery.

The pediatric team, led by Prof Dr Sanjib Kumar Debbarma, worked tirelessly to save the child's life. Dr Sribas Das, a senior paediatrician, highlighted the critical nature of the case and the importance of the hospital's infrastructure in treating such cases.

"Initially, we suspected pneumonia, but after thorough diagnosis and testing, it was confirmed as an adenovirus infection--a dangerous and often life-threatening condition in infants for which no specific antiviral treatment exists," said Dr Debbarma.

Fortunately, Rudranil did not require mechanical ventilation, but was placed on high-frequency nasal cannula oxygen therapy, stabilising his breathing. The child's recovery was aided by the timely administration of three vials of an essential intravenous medication--each costing approximately Rs12,000--provided entirely free of charge under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, with support from the Tripura state government.

"Rudranil was admitted to our ICU on April 11 in a near-fatal condition. Our team, including junior residents and nursing staff, worked round the clock. The adenovirus is comparable in severity to COVID-19, and many such cases in neighbouring states, particularly West Bengal, resulted in fatalities," said Dr Sribas Das.

Rudranil's mother, Suparna Biswas, spoke to ANI and said, "When we brought him to GBP, he was in such a serious state we couldn't bear to look at him. But the doctors and nurses didn't give up. Today, he can smile, look around, and play. We are forever indebted to the medical team who brought our baby back to life."

The family, from a modest background--Rudranil's father is an auto-rickshaw driver--could not have afforded the life-saving medication without state and central support.

"This success story underscores the impact of government health schemes like Ayushman Bharat and the relentless dedication of our healthcare workers," Dr Das added.

This marks the third serious case of adenovirus pneumonia handled in 2025 by the paediatric department at AGMC & GBP Hospital. With 48 viral pneumonia cases reported last year 46 linked to adenovirus--the department remains on high alert.

The medical fraternity in Tripura has hailed this case as a shining example of how integrated healthcare infrastructure, timely diagnosis, and compassionate treatment can save lives, even in the most precarious situations.(ANI)

