Kolkata, Jul 1 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday extended her gratitude to the entire medical fraternity for tirelessly serving people during the trying times of the COVID pandemic and lauded their contribution as "unparalleled".

She paid tribute to former state chief minister and legendary physician Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose birth and death anniversary is observed as National Doctors' Day.

"On the occasion of #DoctorsDay, I pay my humble tribute to former CM of WB, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. Extending my heartfelt gratitude to the entire medical fraternity who are tirelessly serving in these trying times. Their contribution in combating #COVID19 is unparalleled," she tweeted.

The West Bengal government has declared a state-wide holiday on the occasion to honour the doctors for their contribution towards fighting the pandemic.

Several hundreds of doctors have succumbed to the disease in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic. PTI

