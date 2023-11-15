Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 15 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh each to be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the unfortunate bus accident in Assar, Doda.

He further announced that Rs 1 lakh would be given to those injured and J&K UT Administration will provide every possible assistance to affected families.

Taking to X LG Manoj Sinha said, "An ex-gratia of Rs. 5 Lakh each would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the unfortunate bus accident in Assar, Doda. Rs. 1 Lakh would be given to those injured. J&K UT Administration will provide every possible assistance to affected families."

The toll in the Doda bus accident has gone up. Thirty-eight people were killed and 17 others injured after the bus fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda on Wednesday.

In a display of promptness and coordination, the Indian Army, in collaboration with civil administration, conducted a swift rescue operation in response to a grievous accident on National Highway 244 at Assar, near Wani Mod, approximately 4 km from COB ASSAR towards Batote.

The incident involved a civil bus travelling from Kishtwar to Jammu, which tragically fell approximately 250 feet from the road. The time of the incident was reported to be around 12:30 hours.

Additionally, 20 individuals sustained injuries, and immediate medical assistance is being provided.

"The Indian Army's quick response included the activation of a Quick Reaction Team (QRT) and medical personnel from COB Assar (1-1-28) at 1230 hrs. Army medical teams swiftly reached the accident site, evacuating the injured to Government Hospital Doda," army officials said in a statement. (ANI)

