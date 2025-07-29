Jammu, Jul 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday assured that further action will be taken on the basis of the inquiry report as a special Investigation team is probing the case of killing of a Gujjar youth in cross firing by police here

“‘Don't touch the innocent and don't spare the guilty' is our policy. Police have taken effective action. SIT has been constituted and magisterial investigation has been ordered", Sinha said while addressing a gathering here.

Parvez Ahmad (21), a Gujjar hailing from the Nikki Tawi area of Jammu, was killed in crossfire when police were allegedly chasing drug peddlers in the Satwari area on Thursday. Ahmad's killing has sparked protests by the community, with his family accusing the police of murdering an "innocent" man in a "staged" encounter.

Lieutenant Governor, who handed over the appointment letters to 80 next of kin terror victims in Jammu, said "Two officials have been suspended. Further action will be taken on the basis of the inquiry report.”

The LG narrated the heartrending incident of Tara Devi, a resident of Cherji village in Kishtwar, who on July 21, 2001 sacrificed her life while protecting her son from the Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.

“On April 30, 1998, Pakistani terrorists slit the throats of Gyan Devi and her one-and-a-half-year-old son Kikar Singh in Balgran village of Kishtwar. On April 5, 2005, Ashfaq Ahmed from Doda, a member of the Village Defense Committee was martyred in an encounter with terrorists. His son Shamim Ahmed was only 7 years old at that time,” he said.

Dharma's victory over Adharma is inevitable, the LG said.

"We are committed to ensuring justice for every terror victim's family, making their rehabilitation, jobs, financial assistance, and livelihood opportunities our foremost responsibility,” he added.

He said that this initial step towards justice has already brought a ray of hope to the terror victim families. "It is the beginning of a new era of justice in Jammu and Kashmir.”

The Lieutenant Governor observed that an internal web portal has been launched and a centralized database of terror victim families is being developed to monitor and process all cases, ensuring timely relief.

"Additionally, helplines are now active in every district of Jammu and Kashmir for victims to register grievances. Further support is available through divisional helplines, staffed by trained employees, at the offices of the Divisional Commissioners,” he said.

Deputy Commissioners in every district are now receiving a steady flow of applications, which are being thoroughly scrutinized, Sinha added.

We are also integrating a mechanism in the portal for extending self employment assistance to the members of terror victim families, he said.

“Appointment letters and other assistance will be handed over to terror victim families in large numbers on August 5, in Srinagar. This process will continue till every terror victim family gets justice,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

