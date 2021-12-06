New Delhi [india], December 6 (ANI): Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space Jitendra Singh on Monday said that the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has approved the appointment of 38 candidates including 10 Joint Secretaries suitably recommended by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to join the government on contract or deputation basis.

The Union Minister said the lateral entry process has the twin objectives of bringing fresh talent and augmenting the manpower at certain levels in the Central government.

Singh said that the credit goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that in order to institutionalize the selection process and also to make it more objective, it was decided that the entire lateral entry recruitment process will be conducted by the UPSC.

The Union Minister said that the DoPT requested the UPSC on December 14, 2020, and February 12, 2021, to select suitable persons to join the Government at the level of Joint Secretary, Director and Deputy Secretary in various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India on contract or deputation basis.

On the basis of the Online Application Forms submitted by the candidates, the UPSC shortlisted 231 candidates for the interviews.

The interviews were conducted from September 27 to October 8 and 31 candidates have been recommended for the post of Joint Secretary, Director and Deputy Secretary, said the Minister.

"It may be recalled that seven Joint secretaries were selected earlier, thus taking the total number of suitable candidates at 38," Singh said.

The Minister informed that pre-appointment formalities have also been incorporated which include police verification and Intelligence Bureau clearance among others while recommending the candidates recently.

The Union Minister said such appointments meet the twin objectives of bringing in fresh talent as well as augmenting the availability of manpower.

Each post being filled is a Single Post in a specific domain area, and the candidates are either to be appointed on a contract basis or those from State Governments, Union Territories, Public Sector Undertakings, Autonomous Bodies, Statutory Bodies, Universities etc. on a deputation basis (including short term contract), who would retain lien in their parent Departments. (ANI)

